Local real estate broker, developer and investor Chad Grout has placed on indefinite hold his plans to redevelop a South Nashville industrial property home to a Kroger operation.

Grout

1116 Polk Ave.

As the Post reported in October 2021, an LLC involving Grout and Nashville’s Beacon Companies paid $13.75 million for the 13-acre property, located near The Fairgrounds Nashville and Trevecca Nazarene University.