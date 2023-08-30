Local real estate broker, developer and investor Chad Grout has placed on indefinite hold his plans to redevelop a South Nashville industrial property home to a Kroger operation.
As the Post reported in October 2021, an LLC involving Grout and Nashville’s Beacon Companies paid $13.75 million for the 13-acre property, located near The Fairgrounds Nashville and Trevecca Nazarene University.
At the time, Grout considered redeveloping the site (read here), which sits at 1116 Polk Ave. (with a secondary address of 1110 Polk Ave.) and has frontage along both Polk and Foster avenues.
Grout, principal of Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, and Beacon Companies (which has developed sites with buildings offering a collective 2 million square feet and has completed more than $800 million in sales) later pivoted.
“It became clear that we were at the tail end of the development cycle, and industrial demand in Nashville was off the charts. So our redevelopment plans are now longer term,” Grout said. “We still believe that this area has the potential to absorb a tremendous amount of Nashville’s future growth. We look forward to working with the community and the next [mayoral] administration to explore possibilities.”
The property accommodates two buildings — one (1116 Polk) housing a Kroger Fulfillment Network distribution center and the other used by waste management services company J&J Services (1110 Polk).
Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. announced in mid-2022 it would add distribution facilities in Nashville and Maywood, Illinois, thus creating the opportunity for Grout and Beacon to land the grocery giant as a tenant.
The property includes a 30,000-square-foot bow-truss service garage structure (with J&J Services) that fronts Foster Avenue. Various bow truss buildings in Nashville have been upgraded the past few years.
In addition to Trevecca and the fairgrounds, other key entities located in the general area include the Metro Police Department headquarters, Nashville Film Institute, STEM Preparatory Academy, Nashville School of the Arts, pinball-centric bar Game Terminal and the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security.