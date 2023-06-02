This left individuals and families trying to buy a home to live in at a disadvantage as some investors paid cash and above asking price, even waiving certain hurdles to speed along the process.
That seems to have changed. According to a new Redfin report, investor home sales in Nashville fell more than 60 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, putting Nashville in the top five nationally for drop-offs.
Redfin cited market conditions, including higher interest rates, as making investments in single-family homes less attractive. That sentiment was echoed by Brad Copeland, a local real estate broker and president of Greater Nashville Realtors.
“One of the primary reasons for a drop in investor purchases in the middle Tennessee region is due to the lack of inventory in the target price point of many investors,” he told the Post. “Purchase price for investment property is a relationship between the purchase price and the anticipated rents to be received for the property. According to the data presented in the article, investors have been purchasing homes in the $340,000 price point in the Nashville area. Presently there are only 57 properties for sale at that price point or below throughout all of Davidson County.”
That could be a good sign for homebuyers in the Nashville area. According to Realtor.com, active listings in the Nashville market increased a staggering 124.7 percent year-over-year in May, the biggest jump in the country. The median list price in Nashville is still increasing, though by the relatively (compared to recent years) moderate level of 5.5 percent from May 2022 to May 2023 ($580,000).
“As investor purchases drop in the region, it could mean more inventory available for owner occupants, who are looking to purchase their first home or moving up in the market,” Copeland added.