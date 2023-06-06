The Inglewood property home to Henry James Bar and some adjacent properties have been offered for sale for a collective $6,575,000.
The 0.58-acre property accommodating the cocktail bar is located at 3807 Gallatin Pike and can be sold separately for $1,625,000.
Shamrock and Thistle LLC owns the property, having paid $789,000 for it in late 2018, according to Metro records. The LLC is affiliated with Becky Gaines and Andy Gaines, who own popular East Nashville dive bar Mickey’s Tavern.
Henry James Bar is known for its cocktails but also offers beer, wine and a food menu focused on small plates of Latin American-influenced cuisine. The bar offers darts and billiards.
Marketing material notes the bar business is for sale separately and will stay open until at least the property changes ownership hands. The restaurant space underwent an upgrade, valued at about $400,000, in 2018, after which Henry James Bar opened.
Beau Beach, national director of investment sales with Nashville’s Beachwood Commercial Real Estate brokerage, said four adjacent properties (with a collective 1.74 acres and with multiple buildings accommodating a collective 38 short-term rental units; see here) are also being offered for $4,950,000. Doug and Laura Betty own the four properties, Metro records show, having paid $950,000 for them in late 2013. The four properties can be acquired separately from the bar property.
Combined, the five properties offer 2.32 acres, with the sites zoned to allow for mixed-use buildings.
“This is an opportunity to own five properties that are positioned for financial success in today's economy,” Beach emailed the Post. “And you get the new development option down the line because of the lucrative mixed-use zoning and an ideal location in a path of growth.”