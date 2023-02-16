A South Nashville industrial building located near Black Abbey Brewing Company has sold for more than three times the price for which it last changed ownership hands 8.5 years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Dennis Panzer paid $4,872,500 for the property. The address is 2949 Armory Drive.
The seller was Gregory Scott Graham, who paid about $1.46 million for the property in September 2014, Metro records show. The Post was unable to determine details related to Graham.
Constructed in 1965 and sitting on 0.91 acres, the building offers 27,720 square feet of warehouse and office space, marketing materials note. It was last home to Printers Bindery Service and seemingly accommodates no tenant.
Panzer previously served as managing principal at the Minneapolis office of Cassidy Turley. In January 2015, Cassidy Turley was acquired by DTZ, which was later acquired by Cushman & Wakefield. Panzer could not be reached for comment regarding his plans for the building.
Black Abbey operates at 2952 Sidco Drive, with other food and beverage businesses located within the general area including cafes Stay Golden and District Coffee.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
