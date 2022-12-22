Indianapolis-based Sun Development & Management Corp. has paid $5 million for an East Nashville property on which it plans a hotel.

408 Woodland St.

The sellers of the a 0.80-acre property, located at 408 Woodland St. near the city’s inner-interstate loop, were members of the Allinder family. The property has been in the family since at least 1956, according to Metro records.

