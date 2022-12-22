Indianapolis-based Sun Development & Management Corp. has paid $5 million for an East Nashville property on which it plans a hotel.
The sellers of the a 0.80-acre property, located at 408 Woodland St. near the city’s inner-interstate loop, were members of the Allinder family. The property has been in the family since at least 1956, according to Metro records.
As the Post reported in September, Sun (stylized as "SUN") is planning an 11-story hotel building to offer 260 rooms, some ground-level retail space and 117 parking spaces within a structured garage (see more images here). The property is located next to Eastside Heights Apartments and across Woodland from Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church.
If the project materializes, the hotel building would likely be the tallest structure located in the east side's general Five Points area.
Choice Water Heaters and Allinder Plumbing operate from a nondescript brick and blue metal building that covers a small portion of the site.
“The growth of Nashville’s economy, tourism demand and ability to attract conventions depends on more hotel rooms of all types," Bharat Patel, Sun chairman and CEO, emailed the Post in September. "We’re incredibly excited to join the East Bank’s development and help it meet its much needed mid-range extended stay and overnight demand while providing its first rooftop and ballroom amenity for existing East Bank residents and the community.”
Andrew Maxwell, a senior vice president with the local office of Orlando-based Foundry Commercial, represented Sun in the acquisition.
Lance Bloom, senior vice president with Colliers Nashville, represented the Allinder family.
Relatedly, Sun is developing a Rutledge Hill site with boutique hotel Printing House (read here).
The Allinders also are listing for sale adjacent properties at 407 and 409 Russell St. (Read more here.)