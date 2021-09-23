The owners of some Second Avenue buildings damaged during the Christmas morning 2020 bombing have released images related to how the structures could look once reinvented.
Specifically, the owners have enlisted the local office of Austin-based STG Design to handle architectural work. David Johnston will oversee the effort for STG. The images were presented Thursday during an informational meeting with the Metro Planning Commission. A specific plan (SP) zoning will be requested at some point.
The buildings are located at 170, 172, 174 and 176 Second Ave. N. and are considered to have suffered the most damage due to the bombing.
Plans for the future structure would maximize the amount of salvaged material, so that the façade will resemble as closely as viable the original façades that were destroyed in the blast.
According to a release, a proposed pedestrian passageway would cut through the middle of the buildings, connecting Second Avenue with First Avenue. That element will be similar to what an investor group led by Nashville-based Gabe Coltea is planning with a 15-story mixed-used building eyed to interact with Bankers Alley and Printers Alley (read more here).
Savannah, Georgia-based 178 Second Ave. N. LLC and Tampa-based 176 Second Ave. N. LLC own the properties. Andre Callen and Heather Coleman, the representatives of the property owners, have notified members of the Metro Historic Zoning Commission and Metro Historical Commission Executive Director Tim Walker of their plans.
“The Second Avenue façades of these four buildings were blown to the ground on Christmas morning, and we have spent significant time sorting through the debris to salvage as much as we could of the historical material so that we can reuse them,” Callen said in the release. “We are excited about the plan we have developed and the opportunity to be a small part of this major revitalization of Nashville’s original Historic District.”
In a letter to the MHZC and Walker, Callen and Coleman note that The DISTRICT and the Metro Historical Commission Foundation helped in the effort to successfully save historical bricks, cast iron columns, stone lintels, window hoods and building cornices.
“Our intention is to reuse as much of these historical materials as is feasible in the redevelopment of the site,” the two write. “At the same time, we have had to accept the fact that the buildings themselves were compromised to a significant extent.”
Due to that damage, partial demolition will be required, they said.
“Working with our professional advisors, we have concluded that selective deconstruction will be required so that the badly damaged portions of the buildings can be rebuilt in a safe and strong manner as part of the restoration, preservation and reconstruction process,” Callen and Coleman write. “Accordingly, we are requesting a selective demolition permit.”
The owners are pursuing the SP zoning application so that the overall design concept for the site can be presented to the planning commission and MHZC, including the aforementioned concept images.
“With a combination of preservation, restoration, stabilization and reconstruction activities, we hope to rebuild these structures for full use and occupancy,” the letter reads.
The owners intend to pursue MHZC’s Historic Property Tax Abatement program on the buildings at 174 and 176 Second Avenue. They will “explore the possibility” of working with the MHZC to reconstruct the Second Avenue facades to match their original construction “if it is determined to be financially feasible and practical.”
