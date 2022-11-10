The Massachusetts real estate development and investment company planning a large-scale mixed-use development of the East Bank near Nissan Stadium has released images and details related to the proposed project.
The RMR Group, which had roughly $37 billion of total assets under management as of June 30, owns the 18-acre property (which seemingly houses no usable structure) in March 2021. The main address of the site is 151 N. First St.
To be called Station East, the development is being envisioned for upwards of nine buildings to include a collective 1,400 residential units, 1.2 million square feet of office space, 600-plus hotel rooms, 225,000 square feet of retail, 180,000 square feet of terrace space and about 2.9 acres of green space.
Jesse Abair, vice president of development at The RMR Group (which is based in Newton, near Boston) said the company does not have a start date; however, Metro has approved a specific plan rezoning.
“Station East is the culmination of years of work with our project team, the city, and many other local stakeholders," Abair emailed the Post. "The next step is to put our vision in front of potential tenants and operators and advance conversations with the broader market. We continue to view the entire East Bank as one of the most exciting opportunities in the country, and our development program reflects our confidence in its evolution into the next great neighborhood of Nashville."
Nashville-based Hastings is the architect, with the local office of Colliers to handle the leasing of the commercial spaces.
National truck stops operator TravelCenters of America, to which RMR provides management services, operates from the site.
The site sits with Metro Councilmember Sean Parker's District 5.