Chicago-area-based apartment development company Marquette Companies has submitted to the Metro Planning Department renderings and various details regarding its North Edgehill Commons proposed for Edgehill.
The update come as Marquette plans to buy the site — which overlooks the interstate loop and The Gulch — from an entity related to Beaman Automotive.
The 6.8-acre property has addresses of 920 and 1000 Hawkins St., with the property located off 12th Avenue South offering a building with a service center (to be razed if the project unfolds).
To be called North Edgehill Commons, the project has seen a slight reduction in scale. It is now proposed to offer buildings of 10, eight, seven and five stories, according to the new document. The buildings will feature about 160,000 square feet of office space in what seemingly will be housed in the two tallest buildings (and with some residential space below the office space). Collectively, North Edgehill Commons also will offer 540 residential units, 500 hotel rooms, 25,000 square feet of restaurant space, 25,000 square feet of retail space and an interior park/plaza/driveway.
A previously submitted document had North Edgehill Commons featuring a 12-story mixed-use structure and three eight-story mixed-used buildings.
Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton will serve as architect. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is the engineer and land planner with Nashville-based Hawkins Partners the landscape architect, according to documents.
The team is seeking a specific plan rezoning, and the submitted documents offer details regarding proposed heights, traffic flow and water usage.
Veteran local businessman Lee Beaman is attempting to sell the property, home to the Beaman Body Shop, as well as three highly visible Midtown properties. The Post reported in January that the Hawkins property was under contract.
Marquette Companies, officials for which could not be reached for comment, oversees divisions that develop sites with apartment buildings and that then manage those properties. According to its website, Marquette has undertaken projects in Chicago and Houston. The company is based in Naperville, near Chicago.
Across 12th Avenue, Charlotte-based Crescent Communities and Pearl Street Partners of Brentwood are underway with Novel Edgehill (read more here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.