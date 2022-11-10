The Massachusetts real estate development and investment company planning a large-scale mixed-use development of the East Bank near Nissan Stadium has released images and details related to the proposed project.
The RMR Group, which had roughly $32 billion of total assets under management as of mid-year 2020, owns the 18-acre property (which seemingly houses no usable structure) in March 2021. The main address of the site is 151 N. First St.
To be called Station East, the development is being envisioned for upwards of nine buildings to include a collective 1,400 residential units, 1.2 million square feet of office space, 600-plus hotel rooms, 225,000 square feet of retail, 180,000 square feet of terrace space and about 2.9 acres of green space.
Jesse Abair, vice president of development at The RMR Group (which is based in Newton, near Boston) said the company does not have a start date; however, Metro has approved a specific plan rezoning.
Nashville-based Hastings is the architect, with the local office of Colliers to handle the leasing of the commercial spaces.
National truck stops operator TravelCenters of America, to which RMR provides management services, operates from the site.
The site sits with Metro Councilmember Sean Parker's District 5.