A local development team continues to target a summer 2023 start on a 15-story mixed-use residential building in Midtown and has now released renderings for the future structure.

Nashville-based Patterson Street Partners paid a collective $6.25 million for multiple parcels located on 17th Avenue North and Patterson Street. The property offers a collective .80 acres.

