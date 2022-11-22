A local development team continues to target a summer 2023 start on a 15-story mixed-use residential building in Midtown and has now released renderings for the future structure.
Nashville-based Patterson Street Partners paid a collective $6.25 million for multiple parcels located on 17th Avenue North and Patterson Street. The property offers a collective .80 acres.
A key address of the site is 310 17th Ave. N., a 0.19-acre property that is now clear. The site was previously recognized for a modest building that once accommodated a convenience market.
Brad Bars (owner of Creative Investments) and Tim Morris serve as co-managing partners of Patterson Street Partners and are joined by Steve Armistead and Jared Bradley. The team will undertake the project, a name for which has not been finalized, via M2 Development Partners.
As the Post previously reported, the site is fully entitled, with no Metro approvals (other than permits) needed. Skye Mejia facilitated some of the financing, with the local office of Birmingham-based Oakworth Capital Bank also providing financing. Ryan Hooper oversaw the acquisition. Both Mejia and Hooper are with Creative Investments.
Bradley told the Post Monday the future building will include approximately 175 apartments and ground-level retail and restaurant space. All 205 parking spaces will be located within an underground structured parking garage. Of note, M2 Development Partners is undertaking multiple developments throughout the city and plans to start on a Ritz-Carlton hotel and residence (read here) project possibly by year's end and no later than first quarter 2023.
Bradley’s Nashville-based The Bradley Projects is the architect for the Midtown building, with an early 2025 completion being targeted.
Bradley said the design of the future building will utilize a “minimalistic architectural language, highlighting elements of translucency and pure materials” to allow panoramic views of the downtown and Midtown skylines.
“The design draws inspiration from the design team’s previous experience building and designing structures in San Diego, where architecture largely embraces the concept of bringing the outdoors inward,” Bradley said. “The essence of this ethos interprets the context of the surrounding city and neighborhood, allowing Patterson to contribute to the existing structural landscape of the area.”
Bradley said the building will offer custom fins that cantilever outward at each floor, creating a “pleasing rhythm” along the vertical elevations of the building.
“This element is contrasted by floor-to-ceiling glass, allowing both natural light from outside as well as interior lighting to radiate, creating various depths of shadows and light complemented by high ceilings,” he said. “In-unit terraces and a rooftop pool further engage residents, encouraging them to indulge in the benefits of being outdoors.”