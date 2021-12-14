Los Angeles-based ELK Development has created an image of a building the company apparently plans for various SoBro properties for which it has paid a collective $14.55 million.
If the development materializes, the approximately 16-story building will rise at 516, 522 and 526 Rep. John Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue South).
The three parcels offer a collective 0.96 acres and sit at the intersection of Lewis Way and Lea Avenue.
Relatedly, ELK Development has landed a $11.18 million loan from First State Bank & Trust in Caruthersville, Missouri, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
ELK officials could not be reached for comment. However, the company website references a micro-unit residential building. It is unclear if the image depicts the specific design of the tower or is simply a concept plan.
The Post recently observed environmental sampling work being undertaken at the site.
The image, found on the company website and not released, comes as ELK Development recently paid about $7.76 million for 516 Lewis Way. The property was once home to Sprocket Rocket Party Bike and sold again last week to an entity related to ELK.
Read more here.
