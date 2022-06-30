Details are emerging and an image has been released for the Audi business that high-end auto dealership company Sonic Automotive Inc. is planning in Rutledge Hill.
As the Post reported in April, Charlotte-based Sonic is creating a “satellite service and digital automotive showroom” on the four-parcel 0.96-acre property, which is located near live music venue 3rd & Lindsley and offers an address of 15-21 Lindsley Ave.
Sonic has created an image, with a document noting Nashville-based Rise Construction will serve as general contractor. The permit is valued at $3.08 million.
Charlotte-based Progressive AE is the architect.
Via an LLC, Sonic paid $6.6 million for the Rutledge Hill property — located near SoBro and downtown’s inner-interstate loop — in July 2020 (read here).
The generic warehouse on the site, to be updated, once accommodated Nashville-based printing technology company Novatech. The future business will be called, according to the permit, Audi Downtown Nashville.
Based in Charlotte and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, Sonic Automotive operates in the Nashville area (primarily in Williamson County) dealerships offering Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Mini, Porsche, Audi, Honda and Cadillac vehicles. Overall, the company runs approximately 100 dealerships, including its EchoPark Automotive used-car locations. The latter concept, which was launched in 2014, has been growing quickly — from $254 million in revenues in 2017 to about $2.3 billion in 2021.
