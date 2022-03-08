Details are emerging for a Gulch property home to A+ Storage and that had been eyed for a mixed-use tower prior to a recent ownership change.
In December 2021, an LLC affiliated with Houston-based Camden Property Trust paid $36 million for the 1.99-acre property — 24 months after it sold for $25 million.
Will Smith, Camden vice president of real estate investments, said the future building in The Gulch will offer 16 floors, with 480 apartment units and 7,000 to 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail. The price tag is expected to be $250 million. The address is 909 Division St.
Smith said no start date has been finalized but groundbreaking will likely commence first quarter 2023, pending Metro approvals and permits. Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Association is designing the building. Hastings co-designed, with Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects, mixed-use building Terrazzo, which is located near the 909 Division site.
“The form and function of the building is basically set,” Smith said.
The seller in the December deal was Chicago-based LG Development Group, which had planned a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components.
Smith said the design will be very different compared to the LG design (see here). He said the future Camden building is expected to take some design cues from Midtown’s Virgin Nashville hotel building. That structure is skinned primarily in dark gray brick and offers subtle touches of neo-art design.
“There is beauty and simplicity in classic architecture,” Smith said, adding Hastings is effectively delivering Camden's vision. A detailed image is expected by May.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee DRC will need to approve the design, with the building to sit within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
Of note, Camden in June 2021 paid $185.1 million for Midtown mixed-use high-rise Element Music Row (located at 1515 Demonbreun St.). That price was the equivalent of a then-record $429,460 per residence (read more here).
According to its website, Camden Property Trust owns 171 apartment developments with a collective 58,300-plus residential units. Founded in 1981, the publicly traded company reported revenues of about $1.14 billion in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.