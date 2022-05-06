Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality Group is planning to break ground by year’s end on a Hilton Tempo hotel in Midtown.
The approximately 12-story hotel building will rise at 110 20th Ave. N., with a one-story modernist building on the 0.39-acre site accommodating John Hollis Pharmacy.
And entity affiliate with Vision and Nashville-based hotel developer and real estate investor Roshan Patel paid $3.7 million for the property in January 2020 (read here).
Of note, Patel’s Midtown Hotel Partners LLC developed a site at 113 29th Ave. N. near Centennial Park with a seven-story Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel (read here). In addition, Patel’s WILKA Downtown LLC developed the SoBro site home to a 10-story, 233-room dual-branded Hilton hotel (read here).
Similarly, Vision Hospitality Group developed the Gulch site on Division Street with a Fairfield Inn and Suites.
John Hollis Pharmacy is a compounding pharmacy that both makes and sells prescription medications. It typically can concoct drug formulas that are patient-specific.
The hotel will sit across Hayes Street from a 14-floor mid-rise mixed-use building St. Louis-based Subtext is planning (read here). Somewhat relatedly, it is unclear if a development might be planned for Hayes Street property sitting adjacent to the Subtext site and that just sold for $11.25 million (read here).
This will be Nashville’s second Hilton Tempo, as New Orleans-based HRI Properties is now under construction on a downtown surface parking lot at 127 Rosa Parks Blvd. with a building to offer the hotel brand (read here).
Vision Hospitality Group was founded in 1997 and has undertaken multiple hotel projects in eight states.
