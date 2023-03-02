A local hospitality development company that had eyed a hotel on a site adjacent to Topgolf and near the future Oracle campus seemingly has pivoted — and is now focused on similar project for a nearby property.

According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Green Hills-based Skyline Hospitality LLC seeks a 17-story building that would offer both a Hilton Tempo and a Homewood Suites (also by Hilton).

Hotel bldg

