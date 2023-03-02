A local hospitality development company that had eyed a hotel on a site adjacent to Topgolf and near the future Oracle campus seemingly has pivoted — and is now focused on similar project for a nearby property.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Green Hills-based Skyline Hospitality LLC seeks a 17-story building that would offer both a Hilton Tempo and a Homewood Suites (also by Hilton).
The dual-branded hotel building will offer 275 total rooms and 165 parking spaces. The document notes its will stand about 205 feet, making it the tallest structure on the East Bank if standing today.
The 0.87-acre site offers an address of 100 Spring St., which is owned by a trust (details about which the Post was unable to determine).
Jarratt Bell, Skyline Hospitality president, could not be reached for comment.
Bell has enlisted Memphis-based Bounds and Gillespie to serve as architect. Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group is serving as engineer and landscape architect, the document notes. A site plan approval is being sought from Metro.
As the Post most recently reported, in May 2021, Skyline Hospitality sought a 15-story building — seemingly a Courtyard by Marriott and a Fairfield Inn & Suites — on a 4.45-acre property at 306 Cowan St. (Read more here.) It is unclear if Skyline Hospitality still seeks a development at that site.
Bell said about two years ago the looming arrival of Oracle at River North makes the general area appealing for hotel development.
