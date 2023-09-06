Home for sale
Photo: Eric England

The Nashville area recorded 3,305 home closings in August, with higher interest rates but slowly decreasing prices. 

The number of closings reflect a seven percent year-over-year decrease from the 3,556 closings recorded in August 2022, according to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors. However, home closings are up compared to July, which saw 3,001 closings. 