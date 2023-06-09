Long-time Nashville real estate investor Frank May has paid $3.95 million for 125-year-old-plus masonry building located in SoBro and most recently housing pop culture-influenced bar Headquarters Beercade.
Once accommodating the long-closed Ace of Clubs night spot and located at 114 Second Ave. S. on 0.11 acres, the vacant building is likely to be demolished.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the sellers were two LLCs that included Tatiana DuBois and Edward DuBois Jr. The latter acquired the property in 1983 for $45,000, Metro records show.
Based on acreage, the transaction is the equivalent of about $825 per square foot. A handful of sales of properties located on Broadway and Second Avenue in The District and undertaken during the past few years have commanded more than $900 per foot.
Metro Historical Commission (MHC) records note the two-story brick building is believed to have been constructed in the late-1800s and is one of Nashville’s few remaining structures of that era. As early as 1883 it housed Shryer & Alford Sale & Feed. In August 2022, the Metro Historic Zoning Commission voted to allow for the demolition of the structure after MHC staff noted the building’s severe structural deficiencies.
“Repairs are not possible in a manner that will retain the historic building,” MHC staff wrote at the time.
May also owns an adjacent property located at 120 Second Ave. S. In 2017, he planned Broadway Lofts, a six-story hotel-esque building, for the raw land. That effort (read here) failed to materialize.
Headquarters Beercade, which opened in mid-2017 and closed in May, offered free-to-play vintage video games and pinball machines.
The building has accommodated multiple dance clubs and ultra-lounges, including Bar Nashville, Indulge, Seen and Fuel. Long-time locals will recall Ace of Clubs, a live music and dance venue that opened in 1989 and operated from the space until 1998. The nightclub was one of downtown’s most popular after-dark hangouts during its time.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
