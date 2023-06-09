Long-time Nashville real estate investor Frank May has paid $3.95 million for 125-year-old-plus masonry building located in SoBro and most recently housing pop culture-influenced bar Headquarters Beercade.

Once accommodating the long-closed Ace of Clubs night spot and located at 114 Second Ave. S. on 0.11 acres, the vacant building is likely to be demolished.

114

114 Second Ave. S.

