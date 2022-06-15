Hobson House — one of Nashville’s oldest residences — has been offered for sale for about $1.72 million, with the property being marketed as offering a chance for commercial usage.
Located at 814 Woodland St. on the city’s near east side in Historic Edgefield, the building offers 5,800 square feet (though not all the space is climate controlled). Its oldest components dates to 1807.
Long-time East Nashvillian Susan Alexander has owned the property since 1997, having acquired it with Letricia Carruth for $85,000, Metro records show.
Alexander has enlisted James Moore, owner of Nashville-based Blue Iris Real Estate, to market the property. Moore said Hobson House is located within walking distance to, among others, multiple restaurants, bars and cafes. The property is sited 0.5 miles west of Five Points and one mile east of the Cumberland River.
According to historical records, banker William Hobson constructed the original log cabin in 1807, with his son, Nicholas Hobson, having remodeled the property in 1826. The original logs and fireplaces remain in their “primitive simplicity,” Moore said. The building has been maintained via regular plumbing, roofing, HVAC, etc., repairs and updates.
Current zoning allows for residential, retail, office and/or restaurant usage.
"With MUL-A base zoning, 814 Woodland allows for a variety of commercial and residential possibilities in a prime location in East Nashville," Moore told the Post.
