The historic East Nashville building that once housed Hobson United Methodist Church and now used for commercial space has been listed for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
With a component fronting Chapel Avenue and dating to 1851 and a larger segment addressing Greenwood Avenue and opened in 1929, the building is the anchor element of the mixed-use Eastwood Village and offers an address of 1716 Greenwood Ave. The 29,000-square-foot building is about 16 percent leased, according to marking material.
The other component of Eastwood Village offers 10 recently constructed townhomes and sits to the left of the for-sale building’s larger element facing Greenwood Avenue.
Eastwood Village offers boutique retail shop Novelette Bookseller and marketing companies Red Letter Communications and Marbaloo.
Construction and updates of the entire Eastwood Village were recently finalized.
Vintage South Development and The Legacy Companies, both Nashville based, paid about $4.8 million for the property in October 2019 and undertook the updates to the former church building and construction of the residences.
Nathan Lyons serves as Vintage South founder, with Greg Powell the founder and CEO of Legacy Partners. The two have enlisted Trent Yates and Jeremiah Pyron, brokers with Nashville-based Sagemont Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the building. Yates and Pyron also represented Vintage South and The Legacy Companies in the 2019 transaction.
Nashville-based Daniels + Chandler Architects oversaw design work.
Vintage South undertook both the Highland Yards project on Douglas Avenue in East Nashville and Stocking 51 in The Nations.
