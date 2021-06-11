A distinctive Hillsboro Village rental residential complex has been offered for sale for $5.49 million.
With addresses of both 1907 and 1909 Convent Place and sitting on 0.42 acres, the six-unit complex is a bit unusual in that it combines two free-standing homes that face Convent and offer traditional design elements with four modernist townhouses accessed from either an alley or from a driveway off Convent.
The average price per unit, according to marketing materials, is $915,000. Los Angeles-based Champion Real Estate Company owns the rental property, having paid $3,265,000 for it in September 2015, according to Metro records.
Housed in two buildings — constructed in 2013 and sitting behind the pair of single-family homes — the townhomes each rise three levels. Champion renovated the two older homes in 2016.
Jim Foley, first vice president with the Nashville office of CBRE, is handling the marketing and sale of the property.
Marketing materials note the property's attractiveness is due, in part, to its proximity to Hillsboro Village, Belmont University and Vanderbilt University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.