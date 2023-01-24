A Hillsboro Village-area commercial building home to one of the city’s longest operational home furnishings businesses has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

Located at 2106 21st Ave. S., the two-story building opened in 1935 and sits on 0.30 acres. The structure previously was offered for lease and remains so.

