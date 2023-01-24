A Hillsboro Village-area commercial building home to one of the city’s longest operational home furnishings businesses has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 2106 21st Ave. S., the two-story building opened in 1935 and sits on 0.30 acres. The structure previously was offered for lease and remains so.
Via an LLC, interior designer Shirley Horowitz and dermatologist Dr. David Horowitz own the property, having paid $415,000 for it in 1988, Metro records show.
The Horowitzes also own an adjacent property, with an address of 2100 21st Ave. S., that includes a building that previously accommodated the since-closed restaurant J. Christopher’s. The couple paid $534,750 for that property in 1999, according to Metro records.
Shirley Horowitz operates antiques, home furnishings and arts retailer Davishire Interiors from the for-sale building, having established the business in 1985. The structure also houses Case Auctions Fine Art & Antiques.
With a Midtown office, David Horowitz began his local dermatology practice in the mid-1970s and ranks among the city’s most senior health care practitioners. He is known in some local circles as owning an extensive collection of vintage medical signs, devices, pill boxes, cabinets, etc.
Shirley Horowitz scaled back operations of Davishire Interiors heading into 2022 (read more here from Post sister publication The News Nashville).
The Horowitzes have enlisted Stephen Prather (first vice president) and Jamie Phillips (vice president) of Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co. to handle the marketing and sale of the property.