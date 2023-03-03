Plans are unfolding for a mixed-use building planned for a segment of the multi-parcel Midtown site that sits near the Musica statue.
Via three LLCs, Nashville-based real estate development and investment firm Hall Capital owns the Music Row Roundabout-area site, having paid about $56 million for it in July 2022 (read here).
The addresses of the 12-parcel 3.4-acre property are 112 and 118 16th Ave. S., 1529-1531-1533 McGavock St. and 1514, 1516 and 1522-1530 Demonbreun St. Some locals call the specific site on which various retail buildings sit “Demonbreun Hill.”
Now Hall Capital has submitted to the Metro Water Services Department a document that references specifically a mixed-use building sitting on a 0.59-acre parcel at 118 16th Ave. S. The document notes multiple retail spaces, 252 one-bedroom units and 98 two-bedroom residences are slated for that existing structure’s footprint.
An image suggests the building partially wrapping the TailGate Brewing Company taproom structure (which Hall Capital does not own) and last home to Off Broadway Shoes (fronting 16th) will be demolished to accommodate the future mixed-use structure.
Hall Capital, which has enlisted via sister entity Hall Emery Nashville-based architectural firm ESa for design work and Fulmer Lucas for engineering and land-planning duties, offers both an Oklahoma City and a Nashville office.
David Wells, Hall Emery CEO, declined to comment.
Hall Capital is familiar with the general Midtown area. For example, Spectrum|Emery Inc., from which Hall Emery was formed, developed the Music Row site home to mixed-use building 18th & Chet. Hall Capital sold that property in 2021 for $78.5 million. Of note, Hall Capital operates from 18th & Chet.
Similarly, Hall Emery developed a Music Row site with office building 17th & Grand (Above The Row).
In 2013, Nashville-based Elmington Capital Group (which operates its office from the building to possibly be razed and will move to a Music Row site) acquired what is now the Hall Capital property for about $17.68 million and considered reinventing it with a multi-phased mixed-use development that could have included a grocery store. ECG later sold to a New Jersey entity that would then sell to Hall Capital last year.
