Plans are unfolding for a mixed-use building planned for a segment of the multi-parcel Midtown site that sits near the Musica statue.

Via three LLCs, Nashville-based real estate development and investment firm Hall Capital owns the Music Row Roundabout-area site, having paid about $56 million for it in July 2022 (read here).

Hall

The Music Row Roundabout is seen, in part, in the lower-left segment of the image. 16th Avenue is on the far left, with Demonbreun Street on the bottom of the image.

