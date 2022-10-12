An East Davidson County garden-style apartment complex has sold for $32.2 million — almost seven years to the day that it changed hands for about half that sum.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of Avalon of Hermitage is an LLC affiliated with Sarasota, Florida-based CREE Capital Partners. The Post was unable to determine details about the company.

Avalon of Hermitage

Avalon of Hermitage

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.