An East Davidson County garden-style apartment complex has sold for $32.2 million — almost seven years to the day that it changed hands for about half that sum.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of Avalon of Hermitage is an LLC affiliated with Sarasota, Florida-based CREE Capital Partners. The Post was unable to determine details about the company.
The sellers of the property, with an address of 3501 Andrew Jackson Way, were three LLCs that paid $18.8 million for the residential property in October 2015, Metro records show.
Opened in 1996 and located near TriStar Summit Medical Center, Avalon of Hermitage offers 145 apartments in multiple two-story buildings. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of about $222,068 per unit. That figure is similar to those of relatively recent and similar sales.
Prior to the 2015 deal, and for context, the property sold in 2009 for about $10.5 million
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.