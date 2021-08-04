Hermitage apartment complex Lakeside Apartments has sold for $22.5 million, with the new owner a Minnesota development company that continues to establish a local presence.
Dominium, a real estate company based in Plymouth, Minnesota, now owns 10.95-acre property via an LLC, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The property is located at 3940 Bell Road.
The seller was Alta Vista LP, which is affiliated with Knoxville-based real estate company J.A. Murphy Group. That entity paid $1.29 million for the property in 2003, Metro records show.
Opened in 2004, Lakeside Apartments comprises multiple three-story buildings with a collective 156 units. As such the deal is the equivalent of about $144,200 per residence.
The deal follows Dominium having paid $4.2 million for East Nashville property on which it plans a residential building that will carry an affordable housing component (read more here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the most recent transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.