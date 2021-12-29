Nashville-based health care real estate investment firm Montecito Medical Real Estate has added two to its team.
In recent months, Eric Dowd joined Montecito as senior vice president of finance and tax, and Ashley Lynn joined the firm as vice president of asset management.
Dowd was previously senior tax manager for Deloitte Tax working with clients in the health care industry. Prior to Deloitte, Dowd was director of tax for eviCore Healthcare. The certified public accountant manages Montecito’s tax function, according to a release.
Lynn, who holds a master’s degree in real estate finance, focuses on relationships with Montecito’s institutional capital partners. She has held previous positions at Healthpeak Properties, Forstone, Clarion Partners and Benchmark Real Estate.
“As a tangible reflection of our growth and the reception of our physician-centered model by the marketplace, our team has doubled in size during the past 12 months,” Montecito CEO Chip Conk said in the release. “Because of the expertise and energy they bring, we are thrilled that Eric and Ashley have joined our organization to help us sustain and manage our growth.”
Earlier this month, Montecito announced that, in partnership with Harpeth Capital, it had closed on a $307 million fund that more than tripled its fundraising target.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.