216Jackson.Angelina-9282(1).jpg

Jackson Boulevard

Everything is bigger in Williamson County — at least this month’s list seems that way. The houses that sold in Williamson County are both big in acreage and in square footage. And a whopping 90 percent of home sales on the Headline Homes list were in Nashville’s most friendly richest neighboring county. The top home sale went for $14 million this month; though it listed at $16.5, so the new owners may have gotten themselves a little deal. It also used to belong to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Below are May’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.

1186Sneed.Angelina-9278.jpg

Sneed Road West