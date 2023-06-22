Everything is bigger in Williamson County — at least this month’s list seems that way. The houses that sold in Williamson County are both big in acreage and in square footage. And a whopping 90 percent of home sales on the Headline Homes list were in Nashville’s most friendly richest neighboring county. The top home sale went for $14 million this month; though it listed at $16.5, so the new owners may have gotten themselves a little deal. It also used to belong to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
Below are May’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. Bailey Road, Franklin 37064
Buyer: Littlefawn Farm LLC
Sale price: $14 million
Sellers: Brian and Carin Terp
Sellers’ agents: Steve G. Fridrich and Travis Robeson ALC, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS
This large home is the former estate of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — oil and gas investor Brian Terp and his wife, Carin, purchased the home in 2014. It first listed for $16.5 million late last year and this time around it sold to a trust. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home is nearly 10,000 square feet and there’s also a 2,845-square-foot guest house, a bar, out buildings, chicken coop and “underground utilities so nothing blocks the beautiful sunsets!” The home also has its own private milelong drive that meanders past a pond and creek on the way to the main estate where a “Georgian era main house awaits with all the modern luxuries one could desire.”
2. Old Highway 96, Franklin 37064
Buyer: Little Chicken Trust
Sale price: $8.5 million
Seller: Coghlan Family Trust
Seller’s agent: Rachel Kaminek, PARKS
Buyer’s agent: Greg Musgrave, United Country Real Estate Leipers Fork
The first home on this month’s list sold to a Littlefawn Farm LLC and this one sold to Little Chicken Trust. Historian Bill Powell built this home, which is known as Natchez Flora, with “architectural elements from the 1800s [that] give the home unparalleled character that has proven to be timeless.” The 7,200-square-foot space includes more modern touches in the kitchen, bathroom, lighting and finishes. The listing says it is the largest residential parcel of land in the heart of Leiper’s Fork near Franklin. The 119 acres of land surrounding the home is heavily wooded and includes a large barn and two-story treehouse.
3. Fordham Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Kathy Allen, Burt Children's Trust
Sale price: $6.1 million
Seller: Davis Props Of Tn LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agents: Matt Burhart and John Spoon, Compass RE
This seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath home in Brentwood includes a ton of luxury touches through the 11,200 square feet of space: The home is open concept with a two-story great room, custom built ins throughout, fireplace, wine bar, club room with window seating, gourmet kitchen with a full prep pantry and dining room, a recreation room, exercise room with sauna, storm shelter, bunker room and more. There’s also two full guest suites and elevators to get to it all.
4. Sneed Road West, Franklin 37069
Buyer: HRLN Family Trust
Sale price: $5,983,000
Seller: Timothy Hooker, Ingram Family Lp
Seller’s agents: Steve G. Fridrich and Trudy Byrd, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Debbie Beam, Compass RE
What this home lacks in square footage, it makes up for in acreage. The HRLN Family Trust picked up 21 farm acres that includes two houses, two barns and equipment sheds and many undeveloped Williamson County hills.
5. Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin 37069
Buyer: Melanie Rae McDaniel
Sale price: $5.35 million
Seller: Melissa Shea Metz Rev Trust
Seller’s agents: Tami Siedlecki and Marsha Simoneaux, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Holly Reynolds, PARKS
The homes keep getting bigger this month: In LaurelBrooke in Williamson County, this eight-bedroom and 10-plus-bathroom home includes more than 14,000 square feet. It’s on two acres with a private, gated entry as well as two three-bay garages. The listing notes fresh paint and carpet to lure that thrifty mansion shopper.
6. Hidden River Lane, Franklin 37069
Buyer: Hand Revocable Trust
Sale price: $4.75 million
Seller: Red Dirt Pb LLC
Seller’s agent: Lindsay Wells, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Salena Garza, LHI Homes International
This 10,000-square-foot home on eight flat acres in a gated community offers the “unparalleled sense of privacy and security,” which is what all mansion owners must be looking for. It includes a home theater, pool, sports court and an eight-car garage. The acreage leaves plenty of room for a “guest house or equestrian stables,” the listing says. Dream big!
7. Panorama Valley Lane, Franklin 37064
Buyer: Jeffrey J. and Kate Katke Living Trust
Sale price: $4.6 million
Seller: The Baird Graham Company
Seller’s agent: Alex Helton, Helton Real Estate Group
Buyer’s agent: Amber Conrad, PARKS
A newly constructed home in Sloan Valley Farms, a seven-home gated community, this is a farm with the “finest finishes.” The listing calls it “a true architectural masterpiece with a spacious and well-thought-out floor plan.” It is on more than 15 acres and surrounded by 80 acres of undeveloped land.
8. Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove 37046
Buyer: Eric M. Garrett
Sale price: $4.55 million
Seller: Edwards Family Trust
Seller’s agent: Robert Shiels, Grove Realty, LLC
Buyer’s agents: Ashley Boykin and Jenny Jackson, Coldwell Banker Barnes
Eric M. Garrett, CEO of construction company The Garrett Companies, purchased this College Grove home for just more than $4.5 million. At 7,600 square feet, it has five ensuite bedrooms with gym and office, play room and a golf simulator room as well as a safe room and speakeasy bar.
9. Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Gregory and Beth Gillis
Sale price: $4,203,376
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Jennifer Gramling, LHI Homes International
Built by Mike Ford Custom Builders, this home features a two-story foyer with large wine storage and an elevator to both floors. It has a private study with its own fireplace, an exercise room as well as a media room over the garage and finished storage room.
10. Jackson Boulevard, Nashville 37205
Buyer: Fred Russell Harwell, trustee of 216 Jackson Trust
Sale price: $4.15 million
Seller: Jorge Andrew Dominicis and Viriginia Maria Dominicis, co-trustees of the Dominicis Revocable Trust
Seller’s agent: Grace O'neal Clayton, Engel & Voelkers Nashville
Buyer’s agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
The least expensive house is also the lone Davidson County estate on the list for May 2023. The buyers took this chance “to own an expertly crafted home on Jackson Boulevard.” The home is classic with custom woodwork, a soapstone bar and a limestone terrace outside. It was recently renovated to include more modern elements, including an all new kitchen and three fireplaces. All four bedrooms have their own bathrooms and there the primary suite is on the main level.