This month is ruled again by custom homes — Mike Ford Custom Builders makes a couple of appearances on the same court in Brentwood. Investors may be cooling on real estate in the area, but the market for extremely high-dollar homes on our list continues to rise. The lowest priced home on this month’s list comes in at more than $4 million, and the top abode was purchased for more than double that.

Below are June’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.

Sunnyside Drive
Esteswood Drive