This month is ruled again by custom homes — Mike Ford Custom Builders makes a couple of appearances on the same court in Brentwood. Investors may be cooling on real estate in the area, but the market for extremely high-dollar homes on our list continues to rise. The lowest priced home on this month’s list comes in at more than $4 million, and the top abode was purchased for more than double that.
Below are June’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. Sunnyside Drive, Nashville 37205
Buyers: Tara Eastland Leclerc and Real Henri-Paul Leclerc
Sale price: $8.1 million
Sellers: Sara and Craig Perry
Sellers’ agent: Julie Riven Dretler, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Unknown
This $8.1 million home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It spans more than 8,700 square feet. Sara and Craig Perry sold the home: Craig is an investor and the CEO of Haloroc Holdings and Alpine Energy Capital. Outside of the fact that the Leclerc’s previously lived in Connecticut, not much else can be found on the folks who paid $8.1 million for this home.
2. Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Hannah Nicole Hodgson
Sale price: $6,837,000
Seller: Chestnut Infill, GP
Seller’s agent: Tristan Kinsley, Compass RE
Buyer’s agent: Sara Senty, Compass RE
This nearly $7 million space is “Brentwood living defined.” The Craftsman-style home is on two acres and its features are “Park City-inspired,” according to the listing. The home, purchased by Hannah Nicole Hodgson, includes an open floor plan designed to have “defined spaces for daily living and elevated entertaining.” The great room opens to an outdoor living room, which overlooks the home’s swimming pool. The house also includes five fireplaces (one in the outdoor living room for a little fire and water action) and there’s also a pool house beyond the pool with its own lanai, indoor/outdoor bar and bathroom. The primary suite has a dual fireplace with a private sitting room that overlooks the pool. The bathroom is also dual, with heated floors and a two-room closet. In addition, the home has an office, guest suite, gym, media/kids den, two laundries, four-car garage and ensuite baths for each bedroom.
3. Heady Drive, Nashville 37205
Buyer: R.L. Moore, trustee of 224 Heady Drive Trust
Sale price: $6,053,255
Seller: 224 Heady, LLC
Seller’s agent: Emily Gillett Rosen, Benchmark Realty, LLC
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
This new build was constructed on a lot that used to be barely visible from the road, according to the last few snaps Google Maps got of the property. The new home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and includes 5,730 total square feet in which to spread out.
4. Fordham Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Anthony Contaldo and Lluvia Contaldo
Sale price: $5,650,000
Seller: Davis Properties of TN, LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Joshua Fink, PARKS
Antonio Contaldo, a co-founder of investment firm XLCS Partners, and his wife Lluvia, purchased this $5,650,000 Brentwood abode from builder Davis Properties. The home includes a new pool, which naturally is tucked among a canopy of trees. The home sits on a 1.5 acre lot and its three stories boast the luxury of an elevator — even the attic has elevator access. “Design details are intentional and mimic the serenity and peace of this homesite,” the listing says.
5. Esteswood Drive, Nashville 37215
Buyers: Taylor Clifton Harris and Grace Kang Harris, trustees of the Harris Trust
Sale price: $5,385,000
Seller: Brian Shelton, trustee of 4310 Esteswood Drive Estate
Seller’s agent: Richard F. Bryan, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Nancy D. Brock, Fridrich & Clark Realty
“Your search is over! You have found PERFECTION!” this listing tells the owners of their more than $5 million purchase. The home was built in 2022 and improved in 2023 with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 7,179 square feet.
6. Travelers Ridge Drive, Nashville 37220
Buyers: Michael David and Joellyn Shannon
Sale price: $4.5 million
Sellers: Thomas Randy and Jennifer Goodman
Sellers’ agent: Stephanie Tipton Soper, French King Fine Properties
Buyers’ agent: Lori Conk, Coldwell Banker Barnes
Buyers Michael David and Joellyn Shannon bought into the “entertainer’s dream nestled in the treetops with panoramic Nashville skyline views.” Joellyn works for Montecito Medical Real Estate as vice president of marketing and strategic initiatives. She and Michael David purchased the home from Randy, the CEO of Sony Music, and his wife, Jennifer Goodman. The listing calls for the new owners to “soak the stress of the day away in the large tub while the light sets on the cityscape below.” Look down on the rest of the city from this home, which includes a blend of “nature with stone accents and walls of class” as well as a dramatic foyer and a “sumptuous primary suite away from it all.” Organic contemporary architecture blends nature with stone accents and walls of glass. Outside, there are numerous porches and an outdoor stone terrace with fireplace and a private drive for that escape-from-regular-Nashville feel.
7. Baker Lane, Franklin 37064
Buyers: David and Elizabeth Mazess
Sale price: $4.3 million
Seller: Borderford Trust
Seller’s agent: Ashlee Button, PARKS
Buyers’ agent: Rachel Kaminek, PARKS
This Franklin home is adjacent to Leiper’s Fork and on more than five acres that “urge you to rest, reset, and dream.” The country estate includes a renovated luxury kitchen, screened sunroom and a, we’re not kidding, two-tier, five-car garage. In addition to a garage fancier than most homes, the outdoor amenities include a heated pool, waterfall spa, pool house, decks with an elevated pond and hillside views. It was purchased by David and Elizabeth Mazess.
8. Joslin Court, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Lynch Family Trust
Sale price: $4,224,670
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Vicky Crigger, Benchmark Realty, LLC
This Mike Ford Custom Builders home is one of many that just sold on Joslin Court. This one is a painted white brick joint with black windows and roof. (Original!) The home includes two bedrooms on the main floor and a large study with a fireplace, and the great room has a large cathedral ceiling.
9. Waller Road, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Shea and Joannah Pallante
Sale price: $4,203,297
Seller: 615 Custom Homes, LLC
Seller’s agents: Denise B. Creswell and Becky Leppert, Pilkerton Realtors
Buyers’ agent: Naomi Bannister, Keller Williams Realty
615 Custom Homes built this Brentwood home for Shea and Joannah Pallante — Shea is the chief production officer at Arc Home, LLC, a mortgage product company. Each bedroom of the main house includes its own private bath and spacious walk-in closet and there’s an owner’s suite on the main level. The two-bedroom guest house clocks in at almost 1,400 square feet and the main house is almost 6,000. The outdoor entertainment area includes a pool, hot tub, cabana with wet bar and basketball court as well as an RV garage.
10. Joslin Court, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Amy E. Fincher Revocable Trust
Sale price: $4,186,539
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Angela Tarrance, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
Another Mike Ford Custom home on Joslin Court, this home has “timeless charm and utmost livability,” according to the listing. The one-acre lot includes a covered porch and private back yard. Similar to the other home on this list, this home has two bedrooms on the main level, but includes many “high level” finishes like an elegant foyer with a curved stairwell.