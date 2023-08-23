In July, the mix of top home sales was split evenly between Williamson and Davidson counties: Prices continue to astonish as each month goes by and the top two homes sold in July jumped up over the $9 million mark. Sports entrepreneur Shannon Terry sold the most expensive home on the list. Two National Hockey League fellas and their wives also picked up high-dollar homes, and one guy who writes songs for folks like Jason Aldean, Kid Rock and Morgan Wallen is soaking in the riches of that labor.
Below are July’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. Stonewall Drive, Nashville, 37220
Buyer: Kned, LLC
Sale price: $9.4 million
Sellers: Shannon B. Terry and Falon H. Terry
Sellers’ agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
This home was sold by Shannon Terry, an entrepreneur who created and sold Rivals.com and 247Sports.com. The guest house of the No. 1 sale in this month’s headline homes is larger than the average person’s regular home at more than 2,400 square feet. It only goes up from there. The house itself on Stonewall Drive is 11,188 square feet located on a quiet street in Oak Hill. The main home includes seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym wing and four en suite bedrooms in addition to a primary suite. There’s a pool between the main home and guest house, joined together by stone terraces and a grill station. R. Higgins Interiors and architect S. Pigott worked to renovate the home in 2020, providing a new kitchen as well as redecoration throughout. In addition to the pool, the outside includes a sports court, abundant parking and a raised garden.
2. 160 Second Ave. (Four Seasons)
Buyer: Mary L. Slawek, trustee of the Mary L. Slawek Declaration of Trust
Sale price: $9.25 million
Seller: 151 Nashville Project LP
Seller’s agent: Unknown
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
This might be the highest Four Seasons sale we’ve seen come across the desk yet. This $9.25 million sale was made to a trust — the space a custom build, for which we likely won’t see listing photos until it sells again.
3. Harpeth Peytonsville Road, Thompsons Station, 37179
Buyer: Briarwood Trust
Sale price: $5.6 million
Seller: Briarwood Farms LLC
Seller’s agents: Megan Jones Campbell, PARKS, and Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS
Buyer’s agent: Patti Wolf, Benchmark Realty, LLC
This home may not have the space of the top sale this month, but it makes up for it in acreage. Sitting on nearly 75 acres in Williamson County, this home is right at 3,300 square feet. It does also have a 900-square-foot 1800s log cabin as a bonus and an event barn. The main house was originally built in 1815, but was fully renovated in 2017, leaving some of the pieces of the original to keep the hand-cut limestone fireplaces, original ash floors and poplar beams and walls.
4. Villa Crest Drive, Nashville, 37220
Buyer: The Toneymagoo Trust
Sale price: $5,375,000
Seller: Colclasure Company LLC
Seller’s agent: Tristan Kinsley, Compass RE
Buyer’s agent: Geoffrey Sernyak, Compass RE
The home, sold to The Toneymagoo Trust, is a Mid Century beauty with modern touches. It has panoramic views of the city from atop a hill with walls of windows to enjoy the view from inside as well. Outside there’s a terrace surrounded by lush green as well as an infinity edge pool and a firepit. Inside, there’s a catering kitchen, cabinet-grade closet with integrated lights, dual laundry, den with a wet bar, living room bar with custom wine storage, a media/flex room, dedicated office and five bedrooms.
5. Granny White Pike, Brentwood, 37027
Buyer: The 5655 Granny White Pike Trust
Sale price: $5,299,000
Sellers: Dean & Shelagh Stauffer
Sellers’ agent: David S. Price, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Buyer’s agent: Paul Riviere | Kelton Group, eXp Realty
Dean & Shelagh Stauffer, who deal in electrical equipment wholesaling, sold this home to a veiled trust. The home sits on 2.2 acres in Forest Hills, a large lot size for the area. The home is primarily one level with 20-foot ceilings, which accommodate for a movie theater room in the house. The home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and is 6,800 square feet.
6. Arnold Road, Brentwood, 37027
Buyers: David and Kelly Backes
Sale price: $5,063,110
Seller: Tcg 312 Arnold Cre LLC
Seller’s agent: Ryan Meadows, Nashville Property Group
Buyers’ agent: Samantha Inglis, Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty
Former NHL forward David Backes bought this home with his wife, Kelly. The home, from Pantheon Development, has more angles on the outside than I’ve maybe ever seen. The house, which is in Meadowlake subdivision in Brentwood, is 8,000 square feet and there’s an additional 800 square feet of space in a tiny guest house on the property. The Backes can also enjoy a custom roof, soaring ceilings, downstair master suite, custom floating master staircase, enclosed wine room, custom master bathroom with a sauna, upstairs and downstairs laundry, custom wide plank flooring, multiple media rooms, a bunk room with bunk beds and a four-car garage. And it’s all on a flat, one-acre lot with my personal favorite feature: “plenty of room for a pool.”
7. Passiflora Court, College Grove, 37046
Buyer: 4DAUGHTERS #4 LLC
Sale price: $4,988,575
Seller: Luna Custom Homes LLC
Seller’s agent: Robert Shiels, Grove Realty, LLC
Buyer’s agents: Ami Kase and Kim Brannon, Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty
The entry to this “modern English romantic” home opens to show a covered terrace overlooking the 16th green of The Grove golf course right from the two-story family room. The main level primary suite includes a vaulted ceiling and covered porch that also overlooks the fairway. The three-level home has an elevator to each floor — the second floor includes en suite bedrooms for three guests, a loft and a home office.
8. Country Club Drive, Brentwood, 37027
Buyer: Thomson Family Trust
Sale price: $4,516,149
Seller: Wesley Foss
Seller’s agents: McClain Holloway Franks and Paxton Williams, Battle Ground Realty
Buyer’s agent: Shelly Bearden, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Wesley Foss, CEO of Perimeter Safety Solutions (which does exactly what it sounds like), sold this home to the Thomson Family Trust. Everything in this custom home is “top of the line,” from the outdoor kitchen with a grill and large island to the vaulted ceilings in the main level suite and full wet bar on each level of the home. Outside, there’s an enormous covered porch and fireplace, placed on a one-acre lot in the heart of Brentwood.
9. Benton Smith Road, Nashville, 37215
Buyer: Jordan Schmidt
Sale price: $4.3 million
Seller: Build Nashville Db2 LLC
Seller’s agents: Alex Bars, Bradford Real Estate and Kay Cook, Compass RE
Buyer’s agent: Devin Roper, Compass RE
Jordan Schmidt, who’s written and produced songs for a who’s who of Nashville’s top pop country artists, bought this home from Build Nashville for $4.3 million. Schmidt will enjoy six bedrooms and six bathrooms, all in more than 6,400 square feet. The home comes with custom built cabinetry as well as an elaborate outdoor entertaining space with a “baja deck” in this “backyard oasis.”
10. Woodlawn Drive, Nashville, 37215
Buyers: Gustav Nyquist and Danielle Nyquist
Sale price: $4 million
Seller: Millworks LLC
Seller’s agent: Lacey Newman and Jonathan Heard, Compass RE
Buyers’ agent: Jen Barczykowski, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
New Nashville Predator Gustav Nyquist and his wife, Danielle, purchased this home, which was also featured by our sister publication Nfocus as one of its 2023 Homes of Distinction. The home was designed by Ryan and Jami Miller, husband and wife and owners of Millworks Designs, who told the magazine they approached each room as a work of art. They had much to work with: In almost 8,000 square feet, there are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and several outdoor spaces, including a pool.