3914 HardingPlace-1387.jpg

3914 Harding Place

 Photo: Eric England

At Headline Homes HQ, we just love when history shows us a more quaint time, when million-dollar homes were just a million dollars and not several million. The No. 2 spot this morning offers just that — the Hillcote home sold for the first time in 20 years, offering a glimpse of the kind of equity having a million dollars to begin with gets you.

Some other highlights in this month’s high-dollar homes include more and more new construction going for upward of $3.5 million.

1762 Hillmont-1396.jpg

1762 Hillmont Drive