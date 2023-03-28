At Headline Homes HQ, we just love when history shows us a more quaint time, when million-dollar homes were just a million dollars and not several million. The No. 2 spot this morning offers just that — the Hillcote home sold for the first time in 20 years, offering a glimpse of the kind of equity having a million dollars to begin with gets you.
Some other highlights in this month’s high-dollar homes include more and more new construction going for upward of $3.5 million.
Below are February’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 1561 Sunset Road, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Fulimare LLC
Sale price: $7,195,000
Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Erin Krueger, Compass Tennessee, LLC.
This more than 10,000-square-foot home on two acres in Brentwood was Stonegate Homes’ 2022 Parade Home. It comes with a brand-new pool, an oversized covered back porch, outdoor kitchen, pool bath and privacy trees. The kitchen boasts two islands and there’s also a hidden prep kitchen. (Who wants to KNOW people are cooking?) On the main level, the home has two suites — one that has its own private sitting room, spa-style bath, coffee bar and two oversized walk-in closets. The second level includes four bedrooms with en suite facilities and a laundry room, a bonus room and an office that leads to a “man cave.” “This home checks every box!,” the listing says. And for just more than $7 million, it better.
2. 3800 Woodlawn Drive, Nashville 37215
Buyers: Pauline and Pierre Pons
Sale price: $5.35 million
Sellers: Harriet G. and Bradley S. Karro
Sellers’ agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
Buyers’ agent: Unknown
The last time this home sold, it was 20 years ago and the Post wrote about it in detail. The home then sold for $1.75 million, a real steal compared to $5.35 million, even considering inflation and the price of gas and lumber.
The 7,500-square-foot home is on almost 2.5 acres on the beautiful Woodlawn Drive. In 2003 it was purchased by Bradley Karro, then executive vice president of corporate development of Caremark Rx right as the company was relocating to Nashville. The year before that it was the Junior League Decorators’ Show House.
As the Post noted in 2003, Hillcote has been home to many known locals: “Other locally prominent business people have owned Hillcote. Tony and Pamela Iannacio purchased the property in 1994 for $1.1 million. London-born attorney Tony Iannacio had been with Baker, Donelson, Bearman & Caldwell before joining a law firm in Tampa. His wife, Pamela Iannacio has worked as an event planner and runs a concierge service. Previously, Paul C. Buff owned Hillcote from 1992 to 1994. A former California music producer, Buff moved to Nashville and started Paul C. Buff Inc.’s White Lightning, a supplier of professional photo lighting equipment. Former head of First American, Ken Roberts owned the estate from 1976 to 1992.”
The new owners, Pauline and Pierre Pons, are alliterative masters and the heads of TPC Management Company, which provides consulting across the automotive industry.
The Tudor-revival style home was built in 1914 and in 2003 included many of the same highlights: a heated swimming pool, tennis court, guesthouse and children’s playhouse. The classics never really go out of style.
3. 9314 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: 9314 Edenwilde LLC
Sale price: $5,083,703
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
This new build — yet another Mike Ford joint — in the Witherspoon subdivision has an open kitchen and great room with access to a porch. It also has a full walkout basement that opens up to the backyard. There’s an elevator that takes you to each level with six bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms aplenty. A bonus room, flex room, game room and basement fill out the 10,000 square feet.
4. 3514 Bailey Road, Franklin 37064
Buyer: Braverman Family Trust
Sale price: $5 million
Seller: BGCTN LLC
Seller’s agent: Alex Helton, Helton Real Estate Group
Buyer’s agent: Charles (Charlie) Neese, Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty
This estate in Leiper’s Fork near Franklin is full of “gently rolling hills, peaceful pastures and soft winding roads lined with horse fences.” This home has more land and less inside space than the last few homes: 8.15 wooded acres and 5,000 square feet, respectively. It was designed by Paul Bates Architects, who has been featured in Architectural Digest, Southern Living and Garden & Gun.
5. 9306 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Christine A. and Jonathan A. Meyers
Sale price: $4,234,827
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agents: Gary Ashton and Dana Olsen, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
What? It’s Mike Ford again, y’all. This time with a massive 7,200-square-foot home with a porte cochere, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, four-car garage, two-story foyer, wine storage, gourmet kitchen, covered rear porch and more. This one also has an elevator and “too many details to mention.”
6. 5106 Seward Road, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Link J. Banks, trustee, 5106 Seward Road Trust
Sale price: $4,073,326
Seller: TCG 5106 Seward Cre LLC
Seller’s agent: Ryan Meadows, Nashville Property Group
Buyer’s agent: Darcy Collins, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS
This 6,000-square-foot home is another new luxury custom home, this time built by Pantheon Development. It overlooks hole No. 9 at the Brentwood Country Club and is within walking distance to several Brentwood restaurants and shops. The new owner, who purchased the home via a trust, will enjoy five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a four-car garage and three fireplaces.
7. 1762 Hillmont Drive, Nashville 37215
Buyers: Laura and Matthew Breen
Sale price: $4 million
Seller: Advanced Design Systems LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary Beth Thomas, VILLAGE, John G. Brittle, Jr., PARKS
Buyers’ agent: Regina Smith, Pilkerton Realtors
Laura and Matthew Breen have picked up “a rare jewel on a quiet street.” The home in lucky spot No. 7 is a gated estate home situated on a half-acre lot with a backyard “inspired by some of the world’s most luxurious resorts complete with a pool, cabana, fire pit (and) cauldrons.” Who doesn’t love a cauldron in these modern times?! This home, which was designed by Branan White, includes almost 7,500 square feet of “unique timelessness.”
8. 3914 Harding Place, Nashville 37215
Buyer: Jackie Lynn Crabtree, trustee, Jackie Lynn Crabtree Revocable Trust
Sale price: $3,995,420
Seller: Richland Building Partners LLC
Seller’s agents: Chris F. Harwell and Sharon Kinser, Tarkington & Harwell Company, LLC
Buyer’s agent: Tony Crabtree, Exit Realty Bob Lamb & Associates
This listing says that with this home it “turns out you *can* have your cake & eat it, too.” The home is near Percy Warner Park and Radnor Lake and is within driving distance to Green Hills shopping and dining. The new 6,300-square-foot abode includes a “signature pivot front door” that opens to a wall of windows and floating stairs with a glass railing. As for the making of the actual cake, there’s a chef’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry, but another one of those hidden prep areas to keep things visually clean. There are walk-out decks on all levels of the home and a pool and hot tub outside.
9. 6113 Pinehurst Drive, Nashville 37215
Buyers: Whitney L. and Marcus J. Gilmour, trustees, Gilmour Family Trust
Sale price: $3.85 million
Seller: Legacy Homes Of TN LLC
Seller’s agents: McClain Holloway Franks and Paxton Williams, Battle Ground Realty
Buyers’ agent: Marsha Simoneaux, Fridrich & Clark Realty
This multi-level home comes with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms with all designer tile and glass showers. The great room flows straight into an open-concept kitchen that has a bar and breakfast nook. The house also has a full-service wet bar and something called a “Beverage Center.” (I don’t know what this is, but I love the sound of it.) Though this home already has 7,100 square feet of living space, there’s more room to expand in some unfinished spaces in the home.
10. 402 Bridge Street, Franklin 37064
Buyers: Laura and Ryan Grant
Sale price: $3,593,940
Seller: Headden Real Estate LLC
Seller’s agents: Jennifer Bickerstaff and Cliff O’Sullivan, Compass RE
Buyers’ agent: Unknown
This historic 1833 home a block from Main Street in Franklin was renovated by Layson Building Company. The company restored many of the home’s original features and upgraded nearly every room in some way. The reno added space and the home now has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. It retains a dual courtyard with space for a small pool. The new owners of this old space are CEO Laura Grant of GTS Technologies and husband and COO of GTS Ryan Grant.