Approximately one month after paying $4.8 million for a Midtown modernist office building located near Centennial Sportsplex, HCA Health Services of TN Inc. has landed a permit to demolish the structure.
Offering two stories and 10,000 square feet, the Class B building opened in 1969 and sits on a 0.36-acre parcel. The address is 208 23rd Ave. N., with the property sitting about five blocks from HCA’s headquarters offices.
According to the permit, valued at $98,000, Nashville’s Moffitt Builders will handle the razing.
As the Post reported in late June, HCA Health Services of TN Inc. acquired the property (read here). An HCA spokesperson said Monday the health care facilities company has no immediate plans for the site once the building is razed.
HCA owns an adjacent property, at 204 23rd Ave. N., for which it paid $2,835,000 in 2019, Metro records note. The building on that site offers non-HCA health care businesses.