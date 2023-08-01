HCA

208 23rd Ave. N.

 Courtesy of Robin Realty

Approximately one month after paying $4.8 million for a Midtown modernist office building located near Centennial Sportsplex, HCA Health Services of TN Inc. has landed a permit to demolish the structure.

Offering two stories and 10,000 square feet, the Class B building opened in 1969 and sits on a 0.36-acre parcel. The address is 208 23rd Ave. N., with the property sitting about five blocks from HCA’s headquarters offices.