A partnership affiliated with Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has sold a convenience market and gas station property in West Davidson County for $3 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 6.3-acre property is Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s Retail Company. That entity operates a Casey’s on the site, which offers an address of 6420 Centennial Blvd. near Briley Parkway and west of The Nations.
The transaction is part of a deal, announced in September 2021, that will have Casey’s (formerly Casey’s General Stores) acquire 40 Pilot Flying J convenience stores and truck stops from Knoxville-based Pilot Corp. in an all-cash transaction for $220 million.
Haslam, the older brother of former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and co-owner of Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew, serves as board chairman of the Pilot chain.
Pilot garnered headlines in 2013 when the Federal Bureau of Investigation uncovered a five-year fraud scheme by the chain. Pilot eventually paid restitution to customers and a $92 million penalty related to federal regulations. Criminal convictions for Pilot executives were eventually reversed on appeal.
The partnership that just sold the property paid $3 million for it in 2007, Metro records show. The Post was unable to determine why that figure of 15 years prior and the recent transaction dollar amount are the same. However, it seemingly is related to the $220 million deal between Pilot and Casey’s.
A Fortune 500 company, Casey’s operates more than 2,300 convenience stores and bills itself as the nation’s third-largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain. The Centennial Boulevard Casey’s is the chain's only Davidson County location. The town located within the closest proximity to the county and with a Casey's is Waverly, which sits about 60 miles west of downtown Nashville.
Locally based trucking and logistics company Western Express (the building for which is pictured) also operates from the just-sold property.
