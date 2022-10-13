A partnership affiliated with Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has sold a convenience market and gas station property in West Davidson County for $3 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 6.3-acre property is Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s Retail Company. That entity operates a Casey’s on the site, which offers an address of 6420 Centennial Blvd. near Briley Parkway and west of The Nations.

