A Hank Williams Jr.-themed live music venue and bar is planned for downtown Nashville's The District.

According to a Metro permit, the business will be located at 419 Broadway in the three-story building last home to live music bar Nashville Crossroads. That structure sits to the right of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop building.

Hank

The 419 Broadway buildings is seen to the right of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop building.
