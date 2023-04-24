A Hank Williams Jr.-themed live music venue and bar is planned for downtown Nashville's The District.
According to a Metro permit, the business will be located at 419 Broadway in the three-story building last home to live music bar Nashville Crossroads. That structure sits to the right of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop building.
According to a source who asked to go unnamed, Nashville’s Big Plan Holdings will own and operate what seemingly will be called Hank Williams Jr. Boogie Bar. The company is also planning a Jon Bon Jovi-themed bar for Broadway (read here).
Williams, 73, is the son of the late Hank Williams. Known as “Bocephus,” he plays multiple instruments, with his music having been influenced by Southern rock instrumental and lyrical themes. Like his legendary father, Williams is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Big Plan Holdings invests in real estate, cannabis, the music/entertainment sector and branding/licensing concerns. BPH Founder and CEO Josh Joseph, who could not be reached for comment, teams with wife and CFO Tara Joseph to run the business.
Veteran Lower Broadway business and building owners Ruble Sanderson and Brenda Sanderson own the building, having paid $1.3 million for it in late 2018, Metro records show.
The permit has been filed related to a renovation to the existing space and the addition of one story and a roof deck. The future four-floor and updated building will offer 11,895 square feet, the permit notes, with levels one and three to offer stages for live music.
The local office of Austin-based STG Design is the architect for Hank Williams Jr. Boogie Bar. Nashville’s Joslin and Sons Sign is handling signage work, a separate document filed with Metro notes.
