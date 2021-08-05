Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler has sold the ground-level restaurant space in his Twelve Twelve mixed-use tower in The Gulch for $5.85 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 211 12th Ave. S., the 6,780-square-foot space most recently was home to since-closed Pemrose and, prior to that, Fin and Pearl.
The buyer, FP Investors LLC, owned and operated those two restaurants as tenants. The entity includes Howard Greenstone and Ken Levitan, the investors involved with Gulch restaurants Adele's and 404 Kitchen, and Jewish deli Shep’s in Five Points. Some partners with Nashville-based Fresh Hospitality also are part of the LLC.
The team could not be reached for comment regarding any future restaurant it might be planning (or about the possible reopening of Pemrose, which closed when the pandemic hit).
The deal is the equivalent of $862 per foot. Hensler, who developed the site with Twelve Twelve, did not use a broker for the transaction.
“We obviously love the building and the neighborhood, but our tenant made us a fair offer and we just decided to accept it,” Hensler said when contacted by the Post following the sale. “We’re looking forward to whatever new concept they have planned for the space.”
With a main entrance of 1212 Laurel St., the 23-story Twelve Twelve comprises, in addition to the restaurant space, 286 high-end condominiums.
