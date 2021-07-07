A large building is being eyed for a Gulch surface parking lot located next to high-rise mixed-use tower Terrazzo.
According to a water and sewer service permit filed with Metro, the tower could offer 472 residences, 5,800 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of restaurant space. If constructed, it will sit on a 1.44-acre site at 915 Division St. and from which Premier Parking does business.
Via an LLC, Nashville-based development company MarketStreet Enterprises owns the property, having paid about $4.3 million for it and property at 600 12th Ave. S. (now home to mixed-use tower Icon) in 2005, according to Metro records. For context, in 1973 the then-South Central Bell Telephone Co. paid $66,000 for the property, the records show.
The document filed with Metro notes 354 one-bedroom units, 93 two-bedroom residences and 25 three-bedroom units.
MarketStreet officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post has been unable to determine if the company will develop the site itself or sell to an entity that will do so.
The surface parking lot also sits adjacent to property on which Chicago-based real estate investment, development and construction company LG is seeking a 16-story mixed-use high-rise. That Gulch site is home to A+ Storage.
LG's future building is eyed to include about 215,000 square feet of office space on six floors, 342 residential units on eight floors and a parking structure with 860 spaces. If built, the tower will rise about 240 feet, making it one of downtown Nashville’s 50 tallest buildings if standing today.
Read more about that potential project here.
Most properties located on Division Street are zoned to accommodate buildings of no more than about 16 floors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.