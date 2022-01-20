A property located in The Gulch and near beverage retailer Frugal MacDoogal has been offered for sale for $3.9 million.
With an address of 636 Division St., the 0.31-acre property offers a two-story office building constructed in 1985 and fully renovated in 2012. It offers 11,156 square feet, according to marketing materials.
Chicago-based Tonaquint Inc. owns the topographically elevated property, which sits adjacent to two triangular properties that were listed for sale in October 2020 (read here) and essentially hug the CSX railroad tracks — equidistant from Third Man Records and Tennessee Brew Works. That pair of parcels have addresses of 706 Seventh Ave. S. and 630 Division St. and are owned by two partnerships with some shared investors.
Of note, those two properties are also, to an extent, flanked by Tonaquint’s property. With all three properties now for sale, the full land mass (also triangular) potentially could be more attractive for redevelopment than would be the case were it still piecemeal, according to sources.
The Tonaquint building accommodates medical equipment supplier Alana Healthcare. Tonaquint took ownership of the property in January 2008 in a quitclaim deed deal for which Metro records show no dollar sum.
The Tonaquint offering is the equivalent of about $350 per square foot based on the building’s size and the equivalent of about $12.58 million an acre — the latter figure being a bit lower than the per-acre prices fetched in recent sales of some properties (larger in scale, also) located on the west side of Eighth Avenue in The Gulch.
The owner has enlisted Dan Bauchiero, a principal with Nashville-based Eakin Partners, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The property sits within the SoBro-area node that some call Pie Town — so named due to all the “pieces of pie” created by street splits within its boundaries. Nearby, a six-floor building is rising at 635 Seventh. An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based developer Meg Epstein, who is undertaking multiple projects in the city, is develop that sites. (Read more on that here.)
Similarly, local commercial real estate broker and developer Travis Kelty and Houston-based Guefen Development Co. are nearing completion of construction on 11-story apartment building Haven at The Gulch (read here) at 641 Division St.
In addition, and also across from those two properties, Chicago-based Albion Residential is seeing rise its 20-story mixed-use building (read here) at 645 Division St.
