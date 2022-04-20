About four months after paying $38 million for a Gulch property located at the Eighth Avenue and Division Street intersection, New York-based development company SomeraRoad has now bought a nearby parcel for $3.5 million.
The 0.17-acre unimproved property is located at 631 Eighth Ave. S., adjacent to the building housing Carter Vintage Guitars. It serves as a surface parking lot.
The seller was MarketStreet Enterprises, which Metro once designated as the master developer of The Gulch. Joe Barker, a veteran local developer and MarketStreet official, paid $220,000 for the property in March 2008, according to Metro records. In 2011, Barker quitclaimed deeded the property to MarketStreet.
The deal is the equivalent of about $472 per foot based on acreage.
No brokers were involved, according to sources.
SomeraRoad officials declined to comment on any future plans for the property.
The site sits across Eighth from the SomeraRoad property on which is unfolding Paseo Gulch South (read more here).
As noted, SomeraRoad in December paid $38 million for the site long recognized as the former location of restaurant and wine bar Flyte (read here). The four-parcel 1.9-acre property offers two buildings and a main address of 714 Eighth Ave. S.
