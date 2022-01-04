The Gulch building home to dog care business Bark Public House has sold for about $4.97 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 609 Ninth Ave. S., the 0.4-acre property sits next to the buildings once home to jewelry retailer King Baby Studio and The Chef and I, which sold for $7.1 million in 2021 (read here).
The new owner of 609 Ninth is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. However, the same LLC recently sold a two-parcel property at 522-524 Fourth Ave. S. (read here).
A family partnership was the seller. Of note, a deceased member of the family seemingly acquired the property in 1927, according to Metro records.
With a specific sales price of $4,976,000 and based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of $12.44 million per acre, which is below the per-acre prices some recent Gulch transactions have commanded.
According to a source, Mike Jacobs, Lisa Maki and Jordan Powell, brokers with the Nashville office of Toronto-based Avison Young, brokered the deal for the seller. Lance Bloom, senior vice president with Colliers International Nashville, represented the buyer.
Bark Public House is a franchised business that provides dog care services (primarily boardings) and products. To the right of its building is located a structure home to retailer Uncommon James and restaurant Stock & Barrel. That property is owned by a separate entity.
