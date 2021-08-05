Nashville-based architecture and engineering firm Gresham Smith has named Kelly Knight Hodges as its chief development and engagement officer and Peter Oram as chief operating officer.
The moves, effective January 2022, come after the firm announced in February that Rodney Chester, the firm’s current COO, will succeed Al Pramuk as CEO, also early next year (read here). Pramuk will continue to serve as chairman of the firm’s board of directors.
Oram has served as market vice president for the firm’s transportation and water + environment businesses, while Hodges has been the market vice president for its corporate + urban design business.
The chief development and engagement officer position is a new role that expands Gresham Smith’s executive management team from four to five members. Chief Financial Officer Dwayne West and Chief Strategy Officer Randy Gibson round out C-suite team.
“Succession planning of our Executive Management Team is a critical component of our continued success,” Pramuk said in the release. “The addition of Kelly as Chief Development and Engagement Officer is a strategic move that will enhance our focus on the development and growth of our people, client experience and our community engagement initiatives.”
Oram has more than 30 years of operational, technical and business growth experience working with both public- and private-sector clients. He has been with the firm in 2016.
Hodges has been a member of Gresham Smith’s Board of Directors since 2020. She has more than 25 years of project experience, including 20 years at Gresham Smith. She is a member of the Board of the Directors for the NAIOP Nashville chapter and sits on the board of directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. She previously chaired the Nashville Chamber of Commerce Partnership 2020 Economic Development Committee.
Gresham Smith typically records about $200 million in annual gross revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.