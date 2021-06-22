A Green Hills retail building home to Starbucks and FedEx Office, among other businesses, has been offered for sale for $11 million.
Located at 3706-3708 Hillsboro Road, the two-story Hillsboro Shoppes building opened in its original iteration in 1965 and sits on 1.36 acres. It sits across the street from Calvary United Methodist Church.
Nashville-based commercial real estate company Green & Little owns the property via a partnership, having paid a collective $1.79 million in two transactions (one in 1997 and the other in 2002), according to Metro records.
Other tenants in the building include Smoothie King, Tina’s Nail Salon and Great Clips. Local long-timers will remember the site as once home to a Fidelity Federal savings and loan business and to Clyde's Music City Barbers (in the rear). A Western Auto (a vehicle parts and accessories shop) was located next door in what was called the Coleman Center (which offered offices above the retail).
Green & Little has enlisted Jim Morris, a senior vice president in the capital markets group of Colliers International Nashville, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
