A Green Hills property adjacent to The Bluebird Cafe has sold for $8.5 million.
The 0.88-acre site features a 39,300-square-foot strip mall that currently houses Title Boxing Club and Reliant Bank. The buyer was Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp.
The parcel has been owned by the same family since 1972, when Tyler Payne and her children, James and Elizabeth Lawhon, bought the land from Cherokee Equity Corporation for $155,000 to establish Payne Furniture Company.
Elizabeth Lawhon gained full title of the addresses including 4106 and 4108 Hillsboro Road in 1987 for $2.6 million. In 1998, she sold the land to her own real estate venture, The Payne Center LLC.
Last January, an appraisal valued the property at $7.2 million.
