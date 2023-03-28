A Green Hills commercial building once home to long-standing art retailer Cumberland Gallery has sold for $2.5 million — approximately 13 months after it changed ownership hands for $450,000 less than that figure.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.17-acre property, located at 4107 Hillsboro Circle near the YMCA, is an LLC that includes Ann Williams and Pat Williams. The Williamses have landed a $2,125,000 loan from Pinnacle Bank, a separate document notes.

4107

4107 Hillsboro Circle as seen in mid-2019

