A Green Hills commercial building once home to long-standing art retailer Cumberland Gallery has sold for $2.5 million — approximately 13 months after it changed ownership hands for $450,000 less than that figure.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.17-acre property, located at 4107 Hillsboro Circle near the YMCA, is an LLC that includes Ann Williams and Pat Williams. The Williamses have landed a $2,125,000 loan from Pinnacle Bank, a separate document notes.
The Williamses are owners of custom jewelry retailer Yearly Company, which specializes in 14k gold anniversary bangles and previously operated from their just-purchased building. Yearly now is located nearby at 2909 Bandywood Drive.
Ann Williams told the Post that Yearly Company will relocate this summer to the Hillsboro Circle building. Relatedly, the Williamses bought in 2022 a Music Row building (read here) from which the Yearly Company offices and studio operate.
The seller was an LLC for which the business manager is Legina Chaudoin, a partner with local public accounting firm O’Neil Hagaman. That entity paid $2.05 million for the property in February 2022, Metro records show.
As the Post previously reported, the seller in last year’s transaction was locally based real estate investor Joong Seo, who paid $1,375,000 for the property in February 2019, Metro records show.
Carol Stein opened Cumberland Gallery in the Green Hills building in 1980 and would later acquire the property in 1985 for $350,000, according to Metro records. Cumberland Gallery ceased brick-and-mortar operations at the site in 2019 after a 39-year run.
Stephen Songy, with Sagemont Realty, represented the Williamses in the transaction. The Post was unable to determine if the seller had broker representation.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.