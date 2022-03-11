A West Coast company affiliated with global investment giant Franklin Templeton has paid an undisclosed sum for The Sheds on Charlotte, the multi-building office-and-retail complex located in Midtown.
The Sheds, which sits at 2200 Charlotte Ave., is fully leased and home to entertainment business management company Flood Bumstead McCready & McCarthy and ForceX, as well as a Starbucks café building.
According to a release, San Mateo, California-based Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund (CPREIF) Inc. is the new owner. Company officials could not be reached for comment.
The seller was Stoltz Real Estate Partners, which paid $28.3 million for the property in September 2017.
Clarion Partners serves as one of the real estate investment managers for Franklin Templeton, which is also based in San Mateo and has more than $1.4 trillion in assets under management.
“This is an ideal opportunity to purchase a property with high-quality tenants in a strong, fast-growing market,” CPREIF Portfolio Manager Janet Souk said in a release. “This property is located in an optimal area of Nashville and features [distinctive] external character. As we continue to grow the fund’s property holdings, we will focus on identifying and acquiring similar properties to deliver for CPREIF’s investors as we have done since it launched in 2019.”
Stoltz entered the Nashville market in 2016 by buying downtown’s Stahlman and The Lofts at 160 apartment buildings. The company is now focused on a mixed-used project targeted for Buena Vista (read here).
South Bend, Indiana-based Holladay Properties, from which Stoltz bought The Sheds five years ago, redeveloped the site.
