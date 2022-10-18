A West Davidson County property located near the Cumberland River and home, in part, to a Goodwill outlet store has sold for $33 million, with the new owner a global private equity investment firm that continues acquiring local properties.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with San Francisco-based TPG Capital now owns the roughly 31.4-acre two-parcel property. The main address of the Cockrill Bend site — home to a large industrial building that includes multiple other businesses in addition to Goodwill — is 6040 Tufting Court. John C. Tune Airport operates nearby.
TPG Capital real estate platform TPGRE includes, according to the company website, TPG Real Estate Partners, Thematic Advantage Core-Plus and TPG Real Estate Finance Trust. Via the three entities, TPGRE manages approximately $19.6 billion in assets and maintains offices in New York and London.
TPGRE has been active in the Nashville market the past few years, having seemingly most recently paid $7.15 million for an Old Hickory warehouse in October 2020.
The seller was a joint venture that paid $6.85 million for the property in 2014, Metro records show. The manager of the JV is William Hawkins, chairman of Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Company.
The properties sit next to a warehouse home to Centurion Stone and are located at 7237 Cockrill Bend Blvd. Founded in 1969, that company moved to Cockrill Bend in 2018 from Germantown. Its former home is now being redeveloped by Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential with Modera Germantown (read more here).
In addition to the Cockrill Bend location, Goodwill operates an outlet store in Berry Hill. The two stores do not accept donations, unlike the conventional Goodwill retail businesses.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.