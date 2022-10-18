A West Davidson County property located near the Cumberland River and home, in part, to a Goodwill outlet store has sold for $33 million, with the new owner a global private equity investment firm that continues acquiring local properties.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with San Francisco-based TPG Capital now owns the roughly 31.4-acre two-parcel property. The main address of the Cockrill Bend site — home to a large industrial building that includes multiple other businesses in addition to Goodwill — is 6040 Tufting Court. John C. Tune Airport operates nearby.

6040 Tufting Court

The Goodwill outlet store at 6040 Tufting Court

Tags

