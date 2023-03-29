A residential development to include six townhomes and a multi-unit condominium building with large units is being eyed for Germantown.
Nashville’s The Mainland Companies will undertake the project, to be called 7th & Jefferson and to sit adjacent to the development company’s Elliott School condominium building.
The planned 10-unit multi-family building will sit at the northeast corner of the intersection of Seventh Avenue North and Jefferson Street. It will offer car lifts in its primarily below-grade parking garage and will also include about 3,000 square feet of amenity and community space (including a small plunge pool and a lounge).
To stand five levels in part, the multi-family building will feature four penthouses, with three on one level and one providing two floors. The other six residences will also offer two levels. The units will range in size from 2,600 square feet to 5,400 square feet.
In addition, six three-story rowhouses will sit at the southeast corner of the intersection of Seventh and Madison Street. Each townhome will offer a two-car garage.
A courtyard will separate the buildings within the footprint’s center.
Manuel Zeitlin Architects, the office of which is located in Wedgewood-Houston, is designing the buildings. Portions of the main building fronting Jefferson Street will offer forms and materials similar to those of the former Oddfellow Hall (also called the Onyx Building), a traditional structure that was damaged during the 2020 tornado and required demolition. In addition, MZA has taken design cues from the Herrie Unsung Building located nearby at 1210 Seventh Ave. N.
The team will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on April 4 to seek concept plan approval.
“For a community like Germantown, Mainland is ever mindful of blending the historic components that give the neighborhood its charm and authenticity with complimentary, thoughtfully curated buildings which cater to our homeowners desires,” Cynthia DeFrancesco, Mainland executive vice president of operations, told the Post.
DeFrancesco said 7th and Jefferson will offer an exterior materials palette of limestone, glazed terracotta, brick and copper that “has been intentional in utilizing several naturally occurring earth tones. Careful attention was also given to carry over details from both the historic Oddfellows Hall and the Herrie Unsung building in crafting our design."
“We are really pleased with the final design and think it will be a beautiful addition to the neighborhood,” she added.
In December 2020, The Mainland Companies paid $3.75 million for the then-four-parcel property (read here).
This will be Mainland’s fourth major project in Germantown.
Located at 601 Madison St., the traditionally designed Elliott School structure was adaptively reused to accommodate for-purchase residences, with each unit sold. Accompanying that building are rowhomes located at Seventh and Madison.
In addition, Mainland is about to complete work on a project that involves six rowhomes on Madison Street and also will soon break ground in May on Fifth & Monroe, to include five residences (read here).
Nashville-based Village is handling marketing and presales of the various residences.