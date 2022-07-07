A Germantown site previously home to Centurion Stone and needed to bolster an already-underway mixed-use project has sold for $20 million, according to a Davidson Country Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 1410 Adams St., is Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential. The development company is underway with phase one of Modera Germantown on an adjacent parcel for which it paid $22 million in December 2020 (read here).
Baugh and Purdue Properties LLC was the seller of the 4.5-acre property, having acquired it 1998 for $290,00 according to Metro records. Baugh and Purdue Properties — which owns Centurion Stone (which makes faux stone for residential construction and now operates in Cockrill Bend) — was the seller in the 2020 deal also.
Chad Grout, founder and principal of Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, represented Baugh and Purdue Properties LLC in the transaction. Mill Creek represented itself.
To offer residential and retail, Modera Germantown is being undertaken in two phases and will have a main address of 1420 Adams St. It will, in part, overlook the Cumberland River. Luca Barber, Mill Creek managing director, said phase one will be essentially completed by year's end.
Barber said the company hopes to break ground on phase two by the end of August.
"We are extremely excited to get started on the second phase of Modera Germantown," Barber emailed the Post. "Germantown has become an epicenter for high-quality, mixed-use development, and it’s a privilege to play a role in the neighborhood’s transformation."
Barber said Mill Creek hopes to have full-scale on-site work underway by month's on Modera McGavock in The Gulch (read here).
On an adjacent Germantown site and to the south sits the three-building complex sometimes collectively called Hammer Mill. The various buildings are home to restaurants O-Ku Sushi and Sea Wolf, among others, and to apartment building The Griff. The Neuhoff plant that is slated to be reinvented with retail and office space is located within the next block to the south of Hammer Mill.
One block east of the Modera site is craft brewery business Bearded Iris Brewing Co.
Mill Creek also is planning a 15-story mixed-use building for The Gulch (read more here).
