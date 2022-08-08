506 art

506 Monroe St.

 Courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

The Germantown commercial building last home to clothing and fashion accessories retailer Alexis + Bolt has sold for $2.6 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the property, located at 506 Monroe St., is an LLC affiliated with Jackson, Mississippi-based architecture firm WBA (Wier Boerner Allin). The company also operates a West Nashville office in The Nations and plans to relocate to the Germantown building, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.