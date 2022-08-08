The Germantown commercial building last home to clothing and fashion accessories retailer Alexis + Bolt has sold for $2.6 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, located at 506 Monroe St., is an LLC affiliated with Jackson, Mississippi-based architecture firm WBA (Wier Boerner Allin). The company also operates a West Nashville office in The Nations and plans to relocate to the Germantown building, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
The seller was Kate Sbarra Dorgan, who paid $950,000 for the property in 2019, Metro records show. Sbarra Dorgan also owned Alexis + Bolt, which seemingly did not relocate after closing in Germantown.
For context, local real estate investors and developers Scott Chambers and Andree LeQuire paid $76,000 for the former residential property in 1999. LeQuire and Chambers developed the Germantown site with the mixed-use building home to both Germantown Café and Red Bicycle Coffee. That structure was one of the first to open (in 2002) in any of the city’s emerging mixed-use districts during the early years of Nashville’s post-2000 urban renaissance (read more here).
Sbarra Dorgan was represented in the transaction by Liz Craig, a director with the Nashville office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield.
The just-sold building offers about 3,100 square feet. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of about $838 per foot, a figure that ranks among the more notable recently undertaken commercial deals in Germantown, sources told the Post.
WBA operates at Stocking 51 in The Nations, with company officials having not yet announced a relocation date.
Jackson-based Bank Plus has provided WBA a $2.08 million loan, a separate Metro document notes.
