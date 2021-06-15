A Germantown commercial building accommodating a commercial plants business has sold for $1.2 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 1403 Second Ave. N., the nondescript modernist building (pictured) sits on 0.3 acres. The seller was Priscilla Curnutte, who paid $350,000 for the property in September 2007, according to Metro records.
The new owner is an LLC, details for which the Post was unable to determine.
Of note, an entity affiliated with Bell Buckle, Tennessee-based The Webb School once owned the property, Metro records show.
Curnutte once operated Priscilla’s Plants, which provides plant services for commercial businesses, from the building. The Post was unable to determine if the business will continue to operate from the site and if brokers were involved in the transaction.
The newly purchased property sits across Second Avenue from a roughly six-acre site that sold in May 2019 for $26.25 million to the Atlanta company that is overhauling the nearby former Neuhoff site.
Atlanta-based developer Jim Irwin, president of New City LLC, created Neuhoff Acquisition LLC for that transaction. The properties have addresses of 1324 and 1402 Second Ave. N. (Read more here.)
