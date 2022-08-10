1319 Sixth Ave. N.

1319 Sixth Ave. N.

A Germantown commercial building that opened in 1899 and previously served as a residence has been offered for sale for $1.35 million.

With an address of 1319 Sixth Ave. N., the tenant-less structure sits adjacent to a building housing, among other businesses, Launch Tennessee and Steadfast Coffee.

