A Germantown commercial building that opened in 1899 and previously served as a residence has been offered for sale for $1.35 million.
With an address of 1319 Sixth Ave. N., the tenant-less structure sits adjacent to a building housing, among other businesses, Launch Tennessee and Steadfast Coffee.
According to marketing materials, the roughly 1,565-square-foot building underwent upgrades in 2020. The 0.11-acre property offers rear parking and is being marketed as suitable for a small firm or gallery that can benefit from being located within close proximity to downtown.
The offering is the equivalent of about $864 per square foot based on the building’s size. For comparison, the Germantown commercial building last home to clothing and fashion accessories retailer Alexis + Bolt recently sold for $2.6 million, or $838 per square foot based on the building's size (read here), a figure that ranks among the more notable recently undertaken commercial deals in the north side district, sources told the Post.
Mia Fieldes, a Franklin-based contemporary Christian music songwriter originally from Austrailia, owns the Sixth Avenue North property, having acquired it in March 2021 for $670,000, Metro records show.
Fieldes has enlisted Miller Chandler and Lee Ann James, agents with Parks Realty, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
"The owner purchased the property in 2021, after it had already gone through one renovation, but was still much more of a residential property than a commercial one," Chandler said. "Being that it was zoned mixed-use, she thought it prudent to renovate further, significantly upgrading the plumbing and implementing other value-adds from a commercial perspective. She had an event space tenant for a period but intentionally kept that short-term, because she was repositioning to sell the property in 2022."
For context, the property sold for $50,000 in 1999, the point at which Nashville’s urban infill movement was emerging.
Samurai Sushi — for years, an Elliston Place favorite — operates from a building located across Sixth Avenue from the for-sale property.
