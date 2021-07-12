A Gallatin-based homebuilder has paid a collective $2.4 million in separate transactions for two distinctive properties located on the city’s west side, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
Charles Phillips, who owns and operates Volunteer Builders, paid a little more than $1.4 million for a 0.26-acre property located at 3136 Parthenon Ave. in West End Park. That property, on which sits a nondescript house, is unusual in that it is essentially “surrounded” by the Metro Parks Department’s Centennial Dog Park at what some locals call Flagpole Hill.
Of note, the seller also had paid $1.4 million for the property in May, according to Metro, and it is unclear why the recent sales prices are essentially the same.
Phillips also paid $1 million for three parcels (one offering a house and two unimproved lots) that are triangle-shaped due to two alleys and the curvature of 31st Avenue South in the Hillsboro-West End district. The addresses of the oddly shaped properties, which combined span 0.66 acres, are 407 (pictured), 411 and 415 31st Ave. S.
The seller in that deal was Bruce Peery, who paid $600,000 for the three properties in September 2016, according to Metro records.
Phillips could not be reached for comment regarding his plans for the properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.