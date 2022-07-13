A South Nashville property located near Geodis Park and once home to one of the city’s all-time respected BBQ restaurants has been offered for sale for $2.5 million.
Located at 1403 Fourth Ave. S., the 0.33-acre property offers a roughly 4,500-square-foot building constructed in 1965, marketing materials note.
Keith Leonard owns the property, having paid $125,000 for it in 1996. Leonard operates his antique furniture restorations services business Leonard Plating Company from the building.
Of note, the late James Coursey began operating Jim Coursey’s Barbeque restaurant in 1947 from a previous building on the property, which he would later acquire in 1963 with wife Virginia Mai Coursey for $2,000, Metro records show. Virginia Mai Coursey took possession of the property in 1973 when her husband died, later quitclaim deeding it to herself an unusual five times in early 1987 before she died in July of that year, according to an obituary published in The Tennessean.
Michael Coursey, the couple’s son, moved the restaurant the year of his mother’s death to a South Nashville site located near what had been Harding Mall. The Coursey heirs sold the property in 1988 for $92,000 to Kenneth Leonard, who sold it to his son eight years later.
It is unclear when Jim Coursey’s Barbeque restaurant closed, but the business is believed to have operated for at least 45 years.
The listing is the equivalent of about $555 per foot based on the building’s size — one of the higher such prices of late for a for-sale or sold South Nashville property.
Leonard has enlisted Tee Patterson, a first vice president, with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., and Stephanie Love, and agent with locally based Fridrich and Clark Realty, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In